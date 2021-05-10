Cannon

The nationally syndicated show, NICK CANNON RADIO comes to RADIO ONE Classic Hip Hop WXGI-A/W258DC (99.5) And WTPS-A/W258DC (102.7)(99.5/102.7 THE BOX)/RICHMOND, VA. The show is airing weekdays from 3-7p.

CANNON is also Executive Producer and host of FOX's TV show, THE MASKED SINGER. The talented entertainer and entrepreneur recently produced, wrote, directed and starred in his movie, SHE BALL.

« see more Net News