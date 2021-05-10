New Show

Author and activist GLENNON DOYLE is hosting a new podcast for AUDACY's CADENCE13. "WE CAN DO HARD THINGS," a weekly show co-hosted by DOYLE's sister and business manager AMANDA DOYLE, debuts TOMORROW (5/11) and will post on TUESDAYS.

DOYLE said, “Because we experienced the hardship of the pandemic collectively, many of us finally acknowledged what was true before COVID and will be true after: That life is freaking HARD. We are all doing hard things every single day -- things like loving and losing caring for children and parents; forging and ending friendships; battling addiction, illness, and loneliness; struggling in our jobs, our marriages, and our divorces; setting boundaries; and fighting for equality, purpose, freedom, joy, and peace,

“On WE CAN DO HARD THINGS, my sister AMANDA and I will do the only thing I’ve found that has ever made life easier: We will drop the fake and talk honestly about the hard. Each week we will bring our hard to you and we will ask you to bring your hard to us and we will do what we were all meant to do down here: Help each other carry the hard so we can all live a little bit lighter and braver, more free and less alone. We’re thrilled to partner with CADENCE13 to bring this show to life.”



“GLENNON is the very definition of a phenomenon -- a force of nature whose authenticity, searing honesty, and ability to confront life’s biggest challenges head on, and with a sense of humor, have resonated with millions of fans around the world,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We could not be prouder to welcome her to the CADENCE13 family and add her powerful, inspiring voice to our lineup of premium content.”

