Partnering With Feeding America

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has partnered with FEEDING AMERICA as part of its ongoing MUSIC INDUSTRY COVID SUPPORT (MICS) initiative. CMA’s investment with FEEDING AMERICA will help provide an estimated four million meals to individuals and families in several cities across the country, including ATLANTA, AUSTIN, BOSTON, CHICAGO, DALLAS, HOUSTON, LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, NASHVILLE, NEW ORLEANS, NEW YORK, ORLANDO, PHILADELPHIA, PORTLAND, SEATTLE and WASHINGTON, DC.

Additionally, CMA has also launched a donation challenge to fund an additional one million meals through FEEDING AMERICA. Learn more here.

“We see firsthand the ongoing need for critical resources, including food supply here in NASHVILLE and throughout TENNESSEE, where more than 50,000 music professionals have been affected by the pandemic, but there are hundreds of thousands of individuals in cities all around the country who continue to suffer,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “We are so proud to partner with FEEDING AMERICA to expand their efforts in serving people who are food insecure. While it is encouraging to see our industry begin to reopen, we know we still have a long way to go, which makes our MICS efforts even more crucial at this time.”

Industry professionals in need of food assistance can visit FeedingAmerica.org and click “Find a Food Bank."

