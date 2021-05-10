Thomas and Lauren (Photo: Debby Wong / Shuttertock.com)

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT and his wife, LAUREN AKINS, who are expecting their fourth baby girl. RHETT revealed the news onstage during a show in FORT WORTH on SATURDAY night (5/8), and then later that day on INSTAGRAM.

He wrote, "Well ... we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in FORTH WORTH about to play 'To The Guys That Date My Girls,' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said, 'You can tell them if you want.' So anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our fourth girl. Feel free to buy all the march you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day!"

« see more Net News