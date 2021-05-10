New Network

BLAVITY-owned AFROTECH's "BLACK TECH GREEN MONEY WITH WILL LUCAS" podcast has moved to iHEARTMEDIA and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK for distribution.

“BLACK TECH GREEN MONEY is a podcast for us, by us -- designed to help us find our path to wealth and legacy in tech,” said LUCAS. “With CHARLAMAGNE and THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, we’re set up to reach so many more people all over the world.”



“If we don't get Black people more aware and invested in the tech world, so many of us will get left behind," said CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. “‘BLACK TECH GREEN MONEY’ is a game changer. They are translating tech with a cultural fluency for the unique Black experience and revealing where and how best to create pathways to invest in future wealth creation. As a fan of the AFROTECH movement and WILL LUCAS, it's an honor and a privilege to assist and amplify their efforts to educate our people.”

