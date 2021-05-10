Changes In The Air(chair)!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK announced today that CRYSTAL ROSAS will join MAXWELL for a new afternoon show, "THE MAXWELL AND CRYSTAL SHOW," effective JUNE 1. ROSAS joins Z100 from sister Top 40 KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO, where she most recently served as the night host.

MAXWELL exclaimed, "There aren't enough words to describe how excited I am to be working with the super talented CRYSTAL ROSAS. We cannot wait to take our show to the next level, and I think CRYSTAL and I will make a great team."

ROSAS commented, "My heart always knew that NYC is where I'm meant to be. So it's truly an honor to call the legendary Z100 my new home."

In other Z100 news, the station welcomes JOSH MARTINEZ as their new night talent, beginning MAY 24. He joins from WKFS (KISS 107)/CINCINNATI, where he most recently served as PD/afternoon host. He is also a host on the nationally syndicated "HIT NATION" show.

MARTINEZ said, "Growing up in BROOKLYN & STATEN ISLAND, the dream was to always be on Z100 & thanks to the amazing team at iHEARTMEDIA, my boyhood dream has come true."

Late nights will feature SHELLEY ROME, while NICK GOMEZ will broadcast weekday overnights, effective immediately.

