AUDACY and podcaster AARON LAMMER have released the first two episodes of LAMMER's new eight-episode true crime podcast, "EXIT SCAM: THE DEATH AND AFTERLIFE OF GERALD COTTEN," a look at the mysterious 2018 death of Canadian bitcoin entrepreneur and QUADRIGA CX founder COTTEN and the disappearance of $215 million in deposits to his cryptocurrency exchange along with questions about whether COTTEN is actually dead and why the money was emptied from the exchange's accounts eight months before COTTEN was reported to have died on his honeymoon in INDIA.

The show's first episode is available on all platforms but episode two is initially exclusive to AUDACY; new episodes, posting MONDAYS, will be first available to AUDACY listeners. LANE BROWN (NEW YORK MAGAZINE, GRANTLAND) co-wrote and co-produced the series with LAMMER, co-founder of LONGFORM and co-host of the LONGFORM PODCAST and COINTALK.

