Pictured (L-R): Onder, Garcia, Murphy, McLeod and Childers (Photo: Tim Hiber)

ONErpm has added three people and upped two in its NASHVILLE marketing division. STEPHANIE ONDER has been added as Project Mgr. for Outlaw & Country. STEPHANY MURPHY has been added as Country Project Mgr. JULIE McLEOD has been upped from Project Mgr. to Associate Dir./Artist Marketing, and Head Product Mgr. of Alt & Rock, CASEY CHILDERS, has been upped from Project Mgr. to Senior and Lead Project Manager of Pop & Dance. DIANA GARCIA has been added as Dir./Marketing for VERGE RECORDS.

ONDER joins the company from CMG/THE ORCHARD, where she was Marketing Mgr. MURPHY joins from LIVE NATION, and previously worked at CAA. GARCIA joins from The AMG, and was founder of HOUSE OF DARLINGS.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these smart, creative and talented executives to our NASHVILLE team and ONErpm family,” said McLEOD. “This is an office I’m incredibly proud of, and I’m looking forward to all the great ideas and campaigns our new members will bring to the table.”

