Retirement

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA PD/fill-in host RANDY LEE is retiring after 46 years in radio, the last 32 at WMT. LANE joined WMT in 1989 after nine years at crosstown KCRG-A, and also worked in the market at KXIC-A and KLWW-A; he started at COE COLLEGE's KCOE.

CAMP COURAGEOUS will hold a retirement celebration for LANE on JUNE 12th; the organization's CHARLIE BECKER said, “If it wasn’t for WMT, there wouldn’t be a CAMP COURAGEOUS. I could never thank RANDY enough for his incredible support and friendship over all his years at WMT."

