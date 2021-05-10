Bitker

Longtime AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC-F (KCBS ALL NEWS RADIO)/SAN FRANCISCO morning sports anchor STEVE BITKER has announced his retirement, effective THURSDAY (5/14). BITKER has been at KCBS since APRIL 1991 and previously worked at crosstown KNBR-A and KSFO-A, KYNO-A and KFIG-A/FRESNO, JCTV in JAPAN, and the REDWOOD CITY TRIBUNE, while serving as backup radio voice of the OAKLAND ATHLETICS and home game voice of the independent minor league SONOMA COUNTY CRUSHERS.

A memo from Dir./News and Programming JENNIFER KLURFEND SEELIG to staff called BITKER "an exemplary broadcaster, a fastidious journalist and a revered BAY AREA sports historian." SEELIG wrote that BITKER has "a substantial bucket list, and he’s decided it’s time to tackle it -- without the intrusion of an alarm clock and twice-per-hour deadlines."

