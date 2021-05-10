Denise Plante On 'Women Behind The Mic' Clubhouse Wednesday

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will host ALL ACCESS "Women To Watch" talent and DENVER radio vet DENISE PLANTE in this week's CLUBHOUSE Panel discussion WEDNESDAY, (5/12) at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). Denise is currently the Midday Host at iHEARTMEDIA's Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER, CO and has spent the last 20 years in the market with a successful run in both radio and TV, and now her own Podcast with her sister, THE OH SIS PODCAST WITH DENISE AND STEPHANIE. She was also featured in last week's "Women To Watch" on ALL ACCESS.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC, founded by 30 year radio vet LISA ADAMS, hosts a panel discussion every WEDNESDAY on CLUBHOUSE in an "Ask Us Anything" format. The organization and panel discussion is an outlet for Women (And Men) to network, grow, learn and extend their brands in any form of the music and entertainment business. To participate, follow WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC on CLUBHOUSE, or e-mail ADAMS for an invitation: Lisa_Adams965@hotmail.com.

