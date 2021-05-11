Robisch

THE MEDIA AUDIT WEST COAST Market Manager TIM ROBISCH has joined SALEM MEDIA GROUP as GM of the company's ORLANDO radio stations and SALEM SURROUND ORLANDO. ROBISCH is a former DOS at BEASLEY/LAS VEGAS, DOS/NSM/GSM at ENTERCOM/KANSAS CITY and COX MEDIA GROUP/ORLANDO, and GM/DOS at CUMULUS MEDIA-SUSQUEHANNA/KANSAS CITY, Regional Mgr. at GREAT PLAINS MEDIA, and RVP at KATZ MEDIA GROUP.

SALEM RVP VAL CAROLIN said, “TIM has proven himself to be a passionate leader and marketing pro who takes great pride in building high performing teams and, most importantly, in generating results for clients. He is a strong fit with SALEM, as he understands our culture, our priorities, and the opportunities we present.”

ROBISCH said, “Connecting in the ORLANDO community and CENTRAL FLORIDA with my new teammates is my priority and passion. I’m proud to join SALEM’s team and I look forward to delivering results and ROI for customers through the effective audio, digital and event marketing channels that SALEM offers.”

SALEM ORLANDO stations include News-Talk WORL-A-W235CR (AM 950 AND FM 94.9 THE ANSWER) and Religion WTLN-A-W268CT (AM 990 AND FM 101.5 THE WORD).

