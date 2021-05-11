Porter

AUDACY Sports KILT-A (SPORTSRADIO 610)/HOUSTON producer BRANDON PORTER has passed away, PORTER, who produced many shows at the station including TEXANS football pre-game and post-game shows, died suddenly over the weekend.

PORTER joined SPORTSRADIO 610 in 2006 as a street teamer/promotions assistant and moved up to producer in 2009; he attended HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY, where he also served as Editor-in-Chief of the school's newspaper THE COLLEGIAN and as an assistant coach for the football team.

In a statement for ALL ACCESS, Brand Manager ARMEN WILLIAMS said, "Throughout his many years with the station, BRANDON was sweet, kind and worked very hard. He could always be counted on when times got tough, like during Hurricane Harvey when he lived at the station with many of us for that week. He loved SPORTSRADIO 610, the TEXANS and ASTROS and he will be very missed. Our condolences go out to his family and friends."

Many tributes to PORTER are being posted on social media, including from HOUSTON TEXANS play-by-play voice MARC VANDERMEER:

I'm so stunned and saddened by the sudden passing of Brandon Porter. He was a great radio man-The kind that doesn't get talked about enough. He produced so many Texans shows-helped on games and was always great to work with and be around. My condolences to his and the 610 family https://t.co/oZTGnidRmg — Marc Vandermeer (@TexansVoice) May 9, 2021

« see more Net News