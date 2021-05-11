Funds Released

U.S. DISTRICT COURT Judge JESUS BERNAL has released $1,685,673.16 deposited by ED STOLZ with the court to the music organizations to which STOLZ failed to pay royalties.

BERNAL ordered payment to be made no later than JUNE 15th to counsel for the plaintiffs in the case, which led to STOLZ losing three stations, Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS and Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, to receivership. Receiver LARRY PATRICK subsequently sold the stations to VCY AMERICA for $6 million despite STOLZ's attempts to stop the sale and dissolve the receivership, although the sale has not yet been approved by the FCC.

