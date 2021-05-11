Bell

ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING News-Talk WJAS-A-W256DE/PITTSBURGH has removed WENDY BELL from its lineup, where she had been hosting 9a-noon (ET). The PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW/TRIBLIVE.COM is reporting that BELL disappeared from the station's online schedule MONDAY morning, replaced by PREMIERE's GLENN BECK, and a spokeswoman for ST. BARNABAS told the paper that "it's a personnel matter and it's currently being handled by the company."

On her FACEBOOK page, BELL insisted, "All is good! Believe me. It’s all good." She listed her sponsors, saying they "are behind ME," and added, "Stay tuned, AMERICA. I have your 6. Stay tuned and thank you, all!"

BELL joined WJAS in JANUARY of this year after being fired last year by crosstown ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH and, earlier, by ABC affiliate WTAE-TV in 2016 for racist comments. WJAS expanded her show to three hours in MARCH.

« see more Net News