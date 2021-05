Feel The Vibe

PITTSBURGH COMMNUITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH launches a new show tonight (5/10) called VIBIN', which airs from 10p-MIDNIGHT each MONDAY.

Hosted by GEORGE T., the show brings listeners two hours of music steeped in the soul & R&B of the '90s, with a touch of what's current.

