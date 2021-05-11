Shemekia Rules!

SHEMEKIA COPELAND received the U.K. BLUES AWARD for International Blues Artist Of The Year at a ceremony on SUNDAY, MAY 9th. The show was presented virtually and was hosted by BBC radio personality, actor and musician PAUL JONES.

The U.K. BLUES AWARDS were created by the U.K. BLUES FEDERATION to give the blues community in the U.K. the opportunity to recognize and applaud those actively involved with the music.



