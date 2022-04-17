Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum

BOB DYLAN: RETROSPECTRUM, the first comprehensive exhibition of his visual arts in the U.S. will open NOVEMBER 30th at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY's renowned PATRICIA & PHILLIP FROST ART MUSEUM. More than 120 of the artist’s paintings, drawings and sculptures spanning six decades will show through APRIL 17th, 2022. The exhibition, which premiered in 2019 in SHANGHAI, CHINA, will coincide with MIAMI ART WEEK.

RETROSPECTRUM spans six decades of DYLAN’s drawing, painting and sculpture. The exhibition’s curation has been designed to showcase the development and diversity in his visual practice, while immersive and interactive displays will simultaneously illuminate the context of that development in tandem with that of his musical and literary canon.

Commented FIU President MARK B. ROSENBERG, “When I saw the catalogue representing the beautiful and comprehensive BOB DYLAN: RETROSPECTRUM exhibition, I knew immediately that I wanted to bring this iconic artist’s rarely seen visual works to SOUTH FLORIDA, to be enjoyed by our students, our broader community and visitors from across the country and around the globe.”

Concurrent with the opening of the DYLAN exhibition, the WOLFSONIAN PUBLIC HUMANITIES LAB, FIU’s humanities and arts hub, will present DYLAN@FIU: A symposium exploring the myriad facets of DYLAN’s career and cultural influence, timed to coincide with MIAMI ART WEEK. Further programming and events information will be announced soon.

Dylan’s paintings, drawings and ironwork sculptures have inspired leading museums and galleries from all over the world to exhibit his work.

The first exhibition of his artwork, "The Drawn Blank Series," was unveiled at KUNSTSAMMLUNGEN CHEMNITZ, GERMANY in 2007. Since then, his output has graced many institutions of international significance, including the NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY in LONDON, the PALAZZO REALE in MILAN and MODERN ART MUSEUM SHANGHAI in CHINA, for which RETROSPECTRUM was initially conceived, becoming the most visited exhibition in the city, in 2019.

MODERN MART MUSEUM SHANGHAI Artistic Director SHAI BAITEL commented, “BOB DYLAN is a seminal artist, rightly recognized as one of the defining figures of popular culture for more than half a century. We saw the profound impact and reach of DYLAN’s work in SHANGHAI, where hundreds of thousands came to experience and engage with his remarkable creativity, unique observations and social commentary.”

In other DYLAN news, THE PRETENDERS' CHRISSIE HYNDE will release "Standing In The Doorway: CHRISSIE HYNDE Sings BOB DYLAN," on MAY 21st through BMG, including new interpretations of "You’re a Big Girl Now,” “Love Minus Zero / No Limit,” “Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight,” and “Every Grain of Sand,” recorded last year during lockdown by HYNDE and her PRETENDERS bandmate, JAMES WALBOURNE.

