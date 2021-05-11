Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood

SOUNDCLOUD taps LAUREN WIRTZER-SEAWOOD as Chief Content and Marketing Officer, reporting to CEO MICHAEL WEISSMAN.

WEISSMAN said, “LAUREN’s impressive background spanning labels, social media, and artist services is unique in the industry. She is known for pioneering strategies and building teams that utilize music and tech to connect artists and fans -- enabling artists to stay independent while building long-term, successful careers in music. I’m excited to welcome LAUREN to SOUNDCLOUD and partner with her to further strengthen SOUNDCLOUD’s unique position and relevance between artists and fans around the world.”

WIRTZER-SEAWOOD said, “My career has been defined by my passion for empowering artists to maximize their potential in the ever-changing digital world. I’m proud to join MIKE and the SOUNDCLOUD team as it redefines how artists, particularly those who are independent, grow and thrive in the modern music industry and how the next generation of fans experience music and entertainment.”

« see more Net News