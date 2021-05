CCM Artists Hitting The Road

As reported by the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION (GMA) Contemporary Christian Music tours are planned and ramping up. Here's a list of artists and bands heading out on the road:

CASTING CROWNS | A Night Under The Stars Tour

CASTING CROWNS, MATTHEW WEST | Only Jesus Tour

CHRIS RENZEMA | Hope or Nostalgia Tour

CHRIS TOMLIN | On Tour

KARI JOBE, CODY CARNES | The Blessing USA Tour

LAUREN DAIGLE | On Tour

MERCYME | inhale (exhale) Tour

NEWBOYS, ADAM AGEE | Love One Another Tour, Greatness Of Our God Tour

SIDEWALK PROPHETS | Great Big Family Reunion Tour

SKILLET, JORDAN FELIZ, COLTON DIXON | Drive-In Theater Tour

TOBYMAC AND THE DIVERSE CITY BAND, COCHREN & CO. | Drive-In Theater Tour

TOBYMAC | Hits Deep Tour

ZACH WILLIAMS, WE THE KINGDOM, CAIN | Rescue Story Tour

ZACH WILLIAMS, MAC POWELL, CAIN | Drive-In Theater Tour

