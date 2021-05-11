Rogen (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

SETH ROGEN will host a podcast for SIRIUSXM's STITCHER, the company announced TODAY (5/11). The actor/writer/producer will host a series on which he will bring guests to tell single stories brought to life with audio embellishment and editing; the as-yet-untitled show, developed and produced by RICHARD PARKS III, will be part of STITCHER's EARWOLF comedy podcast network and will debut later this year.

"Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience," said ROGEN. "Bringing people's stories to life in these sort of 'audio documentaries' has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people's lives and how they contextualize these moments. I think (Exec. Producer) FRIDA (PEREZ), RICHARD and I have been able to do something that even I am shocked by: produce what seems like an original podcast."

"RICHARD's journalistic track record, leftfield sense of humor, and propensity for wildly creative audio made him the perfect producer to realize SETH's vision" said STITCHER VP/Comedy COLIN ANDERSON. "Together, they've created something truly unique, which feels right at home at EARWOLF."



"We are very excited SETH wants to bring this series to life at STITCHER and SIRIUSXM," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "The vision SETH and his team have is to venture beyond typical celebrity-based podcasts, and that is to go deep into how a single moment can change a person's life. We've seen over his career that v is unafraid to explore new territory, and so we are excited to follow him on this journey of discovery."

