iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK and the Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp will host “Q104.3’s Backstage Pass,” a virtual live event featuring SIMON KIRKE, drummer from BAD COMPANY on SATURDAY, MAY 15th at 12p (ET) via ZOOM and hosted by Q104.3’s KEN DASHOW.

The event will benefit the National Independent Venue Association and is presented by NEW YORK Alliance Against Insurance Fraud (NYAAIF). $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the The Cutting Room in NEW YORK CITY and NYAAIF will match all donations. The National Independent Venue Association is an organization of independent music venues, independent promoters and festivals pursuing federal support such as business recovery grants and tax relief in the wake of COVID-19’s effect on the live entertainment industry.

WAXQ PD ERIC WELLMAN said, “As NEW YORKERS await live music and shows to come back, NYAAIF is stepping

up to the plate to ensure live events make a big comeback in the city. We look forward to bringing a night of music to our listeners and helping the community get back on their feet.”



Listeners can purchase a ticket on the WAXQ’s website.

