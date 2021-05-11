New Shows On Tap

AUTHENTIC will announce three new podcasts at its IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation on WEDNESDAY (5/11).

The new shows from the PODTRAC-owned company include two from TEXAS MONTHLY magazine, "STATE OF MIND," a series of TEXAS stories hosted by writer SKIP HOLLANDSWORTH, premiering MAY 26th, and "AMERICA'S GIRLS," the story of the DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS, hosted by SARAH HEPOLA and coming this FALL. The third show, from CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY NBC affiliate WRAL-TV/RALEIGH-DURHAM, is "FOLLOW THE TRUTH," an investigation into the murder of MICHAEL JORDAN's father JAMES in 1993 and whether the right person was convicted of the crime, hosted by AMANDA LAMB and coming later this year.

