BeerX Is Back

LOCAL MEDIA Alternative XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO's annual craft beer and music festival, "BEERX," will return on SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th at BELMONT PARK in MISSION BEACH. There will be over 30 craft beers from local breweries including BALLAST POINT BREWING CO., celebrating 25 years of brewing and independence in SAN DIEGO, and live music from PEPPER, J BOOG, TRIBAL THEORY and ARISE ROOTS.



BEERX begins at 3p. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Find more info here.

