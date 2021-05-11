Tabi Upton & Tom McElligott

MOODY BROADCASTING Religious WMBW (88.9)/CHATTANOOGA adds TOM MCELLIGOTT with TABI UPTON for “Mornings with Tom and Tabi." MCELLIGOTT comes from Operations Director with WOODSTOCK MEDIA GROUP.

Station Manager BRENT MANION said, “Having many years’ experience on the air followed by serving for more than a decade in full-time pastoral ministry, TOM is this wonderful blend of having a passion for excellence on the air and a pastor’s heart to reach individuals for CHRIST. Listeners are already responding to TOM and TABI with calls and texts as they unpack the issues of the day from a Biblical perspective.”

