GRAMMY-nominated producer-songwriter JASON EVIGAN’s publishing and production company CHUMBA MUSIC has created a partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING to provide its services to CHUMBA’s songwriters and producers. EVIGAN is known for global hits with artists DUA LIPA, MAROON 5, DAN & SHAY, RUFUS DU SOL, ELLIE GOULDING, and JUICE WRLD. Its current publishing roster includes GIAN STONE, LIONEL CRASTA, MARK SCHICK, and BLUF, and its production roster includes JAMES ROYO and RAFAEL FADUL.

Joining the CHUMBA MUSIC team is music executive AARON SANDER as Head of A&R. He recently worked as an A&R executive with INTERSCOPE RECORDS. Over the last fifteen years have spent time in multiple facets of the music industry. He has worked with artists including ZEDD, LOUIS THE CHILD, RAYE, GRYFFIN, JAWNY, BOW ANDERSON, and JACOB BANKS.

CHUMBA MUSIC Founder JASON EVIGAN said, “I’ve known AMANDA [HILL] for twenty years, and between her insight and experience, JON PLATT’s unique leadership, and the SONY team’s hands-on approach, I knew it was the right place for CHUMBA. Their global reach is unmatched, and, most importantly, they love music. I’m also thrilled to have AARON [SANDER] join the team – his background in publishing and records combined with his passion for breaking new talent makes him the perfect fit.”

CHUMBA MUSIC Head of A&R AARON SANDER commented, “JASON and I have known each other for almost ten years, and he has consistently amazed me with how gifted and versatile he is. JASON’s love for sharing his knowledge with others, paired with SONY’s extensive expertise, makes for a creative environment our clients will truly thrive in."

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/Creative AMANDA HILL said, “We are thrilled to welcome CHUMBA MUSIC to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. JASON has built an incredible roster, and the success of GIAN STONE’s career is a testament to his passion for uplifting creators. We look forward to working with the CHUMBA team to further support their songwriters and drive new opportunities for their music.”

