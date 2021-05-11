Study

A report on podcast listening commissioned by CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK by SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS with data from several studies has been released in time for the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT, the sixth installment of the "Podcast Download Report" study so far.

“Our new Podcast Download Report underscores the power of the podcast,” said CUMULUS EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “Listeners look to podcasts for stories, for entertainment, for learning, and for escape, especially in a year of such upheaval. Audiences soared as listeners experimented with a broader array of content genres and used more distribution platforms than ever to listen to their podcasts."



“Not only has the pandemic had an impact on growth but it opened new doors for podcast hosts. Social audio apps like CLUBHOUSE revealed themselves to be natural marketing brand platforms for podcast hosts and shows,” said SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS Pres. JEFF VIDLER. “Nearly all the first-in-line visitors to CLUBHOUSE are also podcast listeners, giving podcasters and, by extension, podcast advertisers a new avenue to reach listeners.”

Among the highlights from the SPRING 2021 edition of the report include how podcast listening increased by 29% among weekly listeners during the pandemic; growth is spread across all podcast genres, suggesting that listeners are trying out new genres; almost half of listening coming within a day of release; content rather than ad-free experience is the main attraction for weekly listeners; podcast listeners are more aware of CLUBHOUSE and more likely to use the social audio app than others; more platforms are being used by listeners, although APPLE, SPOTIFY, and YOUTUBE still dominate; listeners feel podcasts are under-commercialized and are willing to accept more ads; and podcasts have the greatest ad attentiveness among the media.

See the entire report at CumulusPodcastNetwork.com.

