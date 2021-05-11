Big Players Make Their Cases To Advertisers

The IAB PODCAST UPFRONT kicked off three days of online presentations by major podcast producers and networks TUESDAY (5/11), with Day One including NPR, CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK, SIRIUSXM's SXM MEDIA, CNN, and several more.

Opening with IAB CEO DAVID COHEN citing statistics showing rapid growth and increasing diversity in podcast listening and host SU CHIN PAK ("ADD TO CART") chatting with "BAD WITH MONEY" host GABY DUNN, the presentations for advertisers included new show announcements as well as promotion of existing shows.

NPR's presentation by NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA Pres./CEO GINA GARRUBBO, SVP/Programming and Audience Development ANYA GRUNDMANN, and Sr. Dir./Programming YOLANDA SANGWENI offered no new podcast announcements, instead featuring various existing shows and hosts, including talks with "CONSIDER THIS" host AUDIE CONRNISH, "SHORT WAVE" reporter EMILY KWONG, "THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY" co-host STACEY VANEK SMITH, "UP FIRST" co-host LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, and new "INVISIBILIA" co-hosts YOWEI SHAW and KIA MIAKKA NATISSE.

SLATE Pres./CRO CHARLIE KAMMERER , by contrast, announced several new offerings, including "A WORD WITH JASON JOHNSON," a weekly discussion on race with the MSNBC host; "IN CASE YOU MISSED IT" ("ICYMI"), hosted by RACHELLE HAMPTON and MADISON MALONE KIRCHER and covering underreported stories; two new seasons of "SLOW BURN," with one (already in progress) on the buildup to the IRAQ WAR hosted by NOREEN MALONE and another with JOEL ANDERSON on the RODNEY KING case; and "ONE YEAR," a show taking a deep dive each season into a particular year.

SUZANNE GRIMES and KELLI HURLEY hosted CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK's presentation, which opened with listeners saying what listening to podcasts meant to them during the pandemic ("it screams emotional connection," said GRIMES) and promoted previously-announced recent partnerships like those with DCP ENTERTAINMENT, RICH EISEN, "BROWN AMBITION," "BAD WITH MONEY," KURT ANGLE, "GIVE THEM LALA... WITH RANDALL," IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT, "MY WORLD WITH JEFF JARRETT," and a new show from THE DAILY WIRE, "DEBUNKED WITH BEN SHAPIRO."

SIRIUSXM brought some star power for its STITCHER and PANDORA segment, with KEVIN HART introducing the presentation and SETH ROGEN discussing his new podcast. SVP LIZZIE WIDHELM promoted the previously-announced formation of the SXM MEDIA sales division and CRO SARAH VAN MOSEL interviewed "HIDDEN BRAIN"'s SHANKAR VEDANTAM on the effect of audio advertising on listeners, "PERIODIC TALKS" hosts GILLIAN JACOBS and DIONA REASONOVER, and ROGEN, whose podcast venture was announced earlier in the day.

"TODAY, EXPLAINED" host SEAN RAMESARAM VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK interviewed his former producer NOAM HASSENFELD about the recently-launched science podcast "UNEXPLAINABLE," "PIVOT" hosts KARA SWISHER and SCOTT GALLOWAY on their plans to grow their show into a multi-platform operation including live events and GALLOWAY's move of his "THE PROF G SHOW" from WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK to VOX, BEN & JERRY'S U.S. Integrated Marketing Mgr. JAY TANDAN and VOX Supervising Producer, Branded Audio ANNU SUBRAMANIAN on VOX's branded content initiative creating the "WHO WE ARE" podcast, and HANNA ROSIN, the former "INVISIBILIA" co-host who recently joined VOX's NEW YORK MAGAZINE as Editorial Dir./Audio and who previewed the magazine's new investigative podcast "TRUE STORY," coming later this year. Former U.S. Attorney turned podcast host and author PREET BHARARA also appeared to discuss VOX's acquisition of his CAFE STUDIOS.

In a presentation from recent LIBSYN acquisition ADVERTISECAST, VP/Business Development DAVE HANLEY and LIBSYN Community Mgr. ELSIE ESCOBAR stressed the value of an open ecosystem for podcasting, offering a more democratic distribution platform than the "walled garden" approach being taken by some other companies. HANLEY challenged the perception by ad buyers that buying ads on a range of independent podcasts is more difficult or problematic than buying ads on a large network, while ESCOBAR pointed to independent shows that reach large audience, such as Dr. PHIL MCGRAW's "PHIL IN THE BLANKS," coming up on a new season, and HANLEY offered another independent success story, the OPTIMAL LIVING DAILY podcast network. The creators of true crime podcast "THE FALL LINE" and "WOMAN EVOLVE" also made appearances to discuss their shows and connection to their audiences, and ventriloquist/comedian JEFF DUNHAM's new podcast was excerpted in a segment.

