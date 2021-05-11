Richelle Parham

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has named RICHELLE PARHAM Pres./Global E-Commerce & Business Development. PARHAM will oversee UMG's global e-commerce strategy and business development across labels, music publishing, operating units and territories. She'll be based in SANTA MONICA and report to UMG Chairman and CEO SIR LUCIAN GRANGE.

GRAINGE commented, "We are very pleased to have Richelle join our stellar leadership team, where she will play a key role in advancing our global strategy. RICHELLE’s proven leadership and expertise in consumer marketing, audience growth, business development and direct-to-consumer initiatives will be a valuable resource for our artists and drive our vision of a holistic fan-centric program that complements our partner platforms."

PARHAM added, "It’s an honor to join UMG. As one of the world’s most innovative and strategic companies in any industry, UMG possesses an incredibly talented leadership team, a global footprint, iconic labels and publishing company, as well as other music businesses. Together these elements form an unparalleled opportunity for a consumer-demand-driven e-commerce business that goes far beyond traditional distribution channels to create important revenue streams, while forging meaningful and impactful bonds between artists and fans."

PARHAM's 25-year career in global strategy and marketing includes successful runs at companies including VISA and eBAY.

