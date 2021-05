Buh Bye...Hello Country

SUMMITMEDIA flipped Classic Hip-Hop WKHK-HD2 and translator W282CA (G104.3)/RICHMOND, VA to a simulcast of Country cluster mate WKHK (K95) on FRIDAY (5/7).



G104.3 had been a Classic Hip-Hop station since AUGUST 2016, using WESTWOOD ONE programming.



