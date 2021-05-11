-
WRFF/Philadelphia Introduces ALT 104.5 Flight For 1 Year ALTiversary Celebration On Next Brewery Tour Stop
May 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA will have its one year ALTiversary Celebration on FRIDAY, MAY 21st on the next stop of the station's ongoing "ALT 104.5 BREWERY TOUR" at FLYING FISH BREWING COMPANY in SOMERDALE, NJ from 7-9p.
ALT 104.5 will tap four new custom collabs:
- THE WOODY SHOW "FIRST OF ALL LAGER"
- AMBER’S "PINEAPPLE ALTSIDE DOWN CAKE" (pineapple & cherry seltzer)
- MIKE JONES’ RASPBERRY "SUIT UP SOUR"
- JAMMIN JESSIE’S "JAM IN A CAN" (pear ale)
Together they make up they make up the ALT One-Oh-Four-Point-Five Flight!"