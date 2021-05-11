ALT 104.5 Creates Custom Collabs To Celebrate

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA will have its one year ALTiversary Celebration on FRIDAY, MAY 21st on the next stop of the station's ongoing "ALT 104.5 BREWERY TOUR" at FLYING FISH BREWING COMPANY in SOMERDALE, NJ from 7-9p.

ALT 104.5 will tap four new custom collabs:

THE WOODY SHOW "FIRST OF ALL LAGER"

AMBER’S "PINEAPPLE ALTSIDE DOWN CAKE" (pineapple & cherry seltzer)

MIKE JONES’ RASPBERRY "SUIT UP SOUR"

JAMMIN JESSIE’S "JAM IN A CAN" (pear ale)

Together they make up they make up the ALT One-Oh-Four-Point-Five Flight!"

« back to Net News