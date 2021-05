New Affiliates

"THE MONEY PIT HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW" has been added at two more stations.

The newest additions to the show's affiliate roster are AMERICAN ASSET MANAGEMENT News-Talk KHOB-A/HOBBS, NM and SAGA COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WGAN-A-W253GA/PORTLAND, ME.

Find out more at talkshowsusa.com and reach SKIP JOECKEL at (719) 579-6676 or skip@talkshowsusa.com.

