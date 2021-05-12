Oasis At Knebworth '96

It was the concert that defined an era. Two days in AUGUST 1996 that will be remembered forever by 250,000 fans. On a scale rarely seen before or since, OASIS staged one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll events to ever take place on BRITISH soil.

OASIS has announced that KNEBWORTH will be immortalized on the big screen with the release of a feature length documentary film to mark 25 years since the events. JAKE SCOTT will direct the film. SCOTT’s videos for OASIS, R.E.M, U2, THE VERVE, THE ROLLING STONES and many more make him the perfect man to put the scale, ambition, cultural significance and visceral rock n roll excess and abandon of 1996 onto the big screen.

The film will be produced by RSA FILMS while NOEL and LIAM GALLAGHER will serve as executive producers. It will be financed and distributed by SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and released theatrically by event cinema specialist TRAFALGAR RELEASING.

In 1996, BRITAIN was in the midst of a cultural explosion. Set against a backdrop of the rise of NEW LABOUR, EURO ‘96, MANDELA’s visit to BRITAIN, and the height of Britpop, the film will be a crucial document of the moment that defined an era and cultural revolution. In just over two years, OASIS had ridden to the top and KNEBWORTH was the jewel in the crown. Nearly a quarter of a century later, that weekend lives on as a milestone in rock ‘n’ roll history.

Commented SCOTT on the film, “It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”

A moment such as KNEBWORTH deserves its place alongside the cinematic concert documentaries such as "Let It Be," "MONTEREY Pop," "Ladies and Gentlemen: THE ROLLING STONES" and "Gimme Shelter," the tragic ALTAMONT film that documents the turning point that signified the end of the ‘60s.

OASIS' KNEBWORTH concert film will be released later this year.

