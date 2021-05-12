Coming This Fall!

CAPITOL RECORDS recording artist KATY PERRY is one of the superstars who will help celebrate POKÉMON's 25th anniversary with a new song included on a 14-track compilation album titled, POKÉMON 25: The Album. The collection arrives this fall and will include tracks from 11 different artists, including the previously released "Only Wanna Be With You," a smash by HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, which was covered by POST MALONE.

PERRY took to social media on MONDAY (5/10) to announce the new track, "Electric," and share a snippet of the song, which is produced by the MIAMI production/songwriting team THE MONSTERS & STRANGERZ. There is no word on the official release date, though the singer also tweeted "I know y'all have been waiting for this one, and it's almost here!"

Fans can pre-save POKÉMON 25: The Album by going here.

