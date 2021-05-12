Hall of Fame

The NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION's Board of Directors has selected the four broadcasters to be inducted into the NYSBA's Hall of Fame for 2021. The inductees will include AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK SVP/Programming MARK CHERNOFF; NEXSTAR's retiring President/Broadcasting TIM BUSCH, SINCLAIR NBC affiliate WSTM-TV (NBC 3)-CBS affiliate WTVH (CBS 5)-CW affiliate WSTM-DT2 (CW 6)-CNYCENTRAL/SYRACUSE Chief Meteorologist WAYNE MAHAR, and CBS affiliate WIVB-TV/BUFFALO anchor JACQUIE WALTER.

The Class of 2021 will be honored at a luncheon in NEW YORK CITY this FALL.

