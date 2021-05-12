Hunt

Former FOREVER MEDIA Country WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE MD and night host JEFF HUNT joins SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA in DUBOIS, PA as midday host at Country WIFT/WKFT (BIGFOOT COUNTRY 102.1 and 101.3), as well as Production Dir. for the cluster, effective TUESDAY, JUNE 1st.

HUNT shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “I’m very excited to be joining a great team in DUBOIS, and for the opportunity to be part of a fantastic company!”

HUNT joined WXCY as evening personality in 2017 following time with FOREVER Country WFGE/STATE COLLEGE, PA, and was upped to MD a year later. He departed WXCY last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/29/20).

