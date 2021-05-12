Scott

SUMMITMEDIA has promoted Chief Engineer TOM SCOTT to VP/Engineering. SCOTT, a veteran engineer who has worked with COX MEDIA GROUP and CLEAR CHANNEL, will manage engineering for all SUMMITMEDIA markets.

“We are delighted for TOM to direct all engineering efforts for SUMMITMEDIA. It is certainly a well deserved promotion” said CEO CARL PARMER. ”His depth of knowledge and strategic vision will be invaluable to us as we continue to innovate and evolve the technical side of our business”.

SCOTT said, “I am very excited to lead the company’s engineering efforts to better serve our listeners and clients.”

