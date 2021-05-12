Back In Vegas

The iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL returns on SEPTEMBER 17th and 18th at T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS. The lineup and details for the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will be announced at a later date.

Since the launch of the first festival in 2011 the lineups have featured live performances by superstars including ALICIA KEYS, BON JOVI, BRUNO MARS, CHILDISH GAMBINO, COLDPLAY, DRAKE, ED SHEERAN, ELTON JOHN, FLEETWOOD MAC, HARRY STYLES, JAY Z, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, KANYE WEST, KINGS OF LEON, LADY GAGA, LORDE, LUKE BRYAN, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, MARIAH CAREY, MARY J. BLIGE, MILEY CYRUS, PRINCE, RIHANNA, SHAWN MENDES, SIR ELTON JOHN, SIR PAUL MCCARTNEY, STING, TAYLOR SWIFT, THE KILLERS, THE WEEKND, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, U2 and ZAC BROWN BAND.

The iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will broadcast live for fans via iHEARTMEDIA radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets and also will be featured as an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW NETWORK at a later date.

