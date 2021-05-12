Estefan (Photo: CBS-TV)

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress GLORIA ESTEFAN, will host THE 43rd ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS broadcasting on SUNDAY, JUNE 6th at 8p-10p (ET/PT) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, CBS app and PARAMOUNT+. ESTEFAN previously hosted in 2018. She received a KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in 2017.

This year the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in Recognition of Lifetime Artistic Achievement, DEBBIE ALLEN, JOAN BAEZ, GARTH BROOKS, MIDORI, and DICK VAN DYKE.

“After the challenging events of the past year, who better to bring us all together, help us take a collective deep breath, and celebrate the amazing artistry of our superstar slate of KENNEDY CENTER Honorees than GLORIA ESTEFAN,” said CBS ENTERTAINMENT EVP/Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming JACK SUSSMAN.

GLORIA ESTEFAN is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, author, philanthropist, and humanitarian. In 2017, ESTEFAN was the first CUBAN AMERICAN singer-songwriter to receive the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS. She has received seven GRAMMY Awards, an OSCAR® nomination, a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME, an AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD for Lifetime Achievement, an induction into the LATIN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, an ELLIS ISLAND Medal of Honor, and a National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. CONGRESS. In 2016, President OBAMA honored EMILIO and GLORIA ESTEFAN with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the United States, world peace, and cultural endeavors.

Watch video message from GLORIA ESTEFAN.

