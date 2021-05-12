Day 2

The IAB PODCAST UPFRONT held the second of three days of online presentations by major podcast producers on WEDNESDAY (5/12), with WONDERY, ART19, and QCODE among the dauys presenters. SUCHIN PAK ("ADD TO CART") again hosted the day's events, this time accompanied by "JUICY SCOOP" host HEATHER MCDONALD, with an opening segment offering highlights from the IAB's annual Podcast Revenue Report (NET NEWS 5/12).

The agenda:

12:20-12:40p (ET): MEREDITH

12:45-1:05p: WONDERY/AMAZON MUSIC

1:05-1:15p: PODSIGHTS

1:20-1:40p THE ROOST

1:45-2:05p ART19

2:05-2:25p AUTHENTIC

2:30-2:40p WONDER MEDIA NETWORK

2:40-2:50p AT WILL MEDIA

2:50-3p QCODE

3-3:20p HEADGUM

3:20-3:45p Panel: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion? Podcasters Are Amplifying Underrepresented Voices with LAist STUDIOS Exec. Producer ANTONIA CEREIJIDO, iHEARTMEDIA "MY CULTURA" Exec. Prod. GISSELLE BANCES, WONDER MEDIA NETWORK Founder SHIRA ATKINS, and IAB EVP/Member Engagement & Development SHERYL GOLDSTEIN

