WESTWOOD ONE host DAN BONGINO is adding a new SATURDAY night TV show for FOX NEWS CHANNEL and will also simulcast his radio show on FNC's FOX NATION subscription video service. The TV show begins on JUNE 5th at 10p (ET), taking over the slot vacated by GREG GUTFELD when the latter launched a weeknight show; the simulcast on FOX NATION begins on MAY 25th.

BONGINO's new TV show is part of several changes being made to FNC's weekend slate, including another new show with TREY GOWDY and a pair of panel shows, "THE BIG SATURDAY SHOW" and "THE BIG SUNDAY SHOW."

