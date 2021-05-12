Own Channel

The NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE is partnering with iHEARTMEDIA to create a new NWSL digital radio station on iHEARTRADIO with live play-by-play audio streams of two matches per week. The station launches SATURDAY (5/15) with play-by-play of the NJ/NY GOTHAM FC-HOUSTON DASH match at 7p (PT) and the ORLANDO PRIDE-WASHINGTON SPIRIT match on SUNDAY at 6p.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE to showcase some of soccer’s finest players and games to fans everywhere,” said iHEARTRADIO EVP/Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships JESS JERRICK. “It’s also an honor to provide our platform and promotional power to help elevate the incredibly talented women in professional sports and their representation in the media landscape, and to be a part of a historic moment for the NWSL as the league’s first-ever live streaming audio partner. We can’t wait to share a season of high-level competition, amazing goals and rousing in-game action with fans.”

