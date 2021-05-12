300 ENTERTAINMENT has been named one of INC. MAGAZINE’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The company, independently funded, owned, and operated since its 2012 launch, also took home the SHORTY AWARD for Best In Entertainment for MEGAN THEE STALLION's #SavageChallenge. The SHORTY AWARD recognizes the best in social media and entertainment. The Best Workplaces list is a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of AMERICAN companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

SCOTT OMELIANUK, INC. MAGAZINE editor-in-chief said, "The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year. Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

300 CEO KEVIN LILES and his team launched several initiatives this year, including a program to reimburse employees for the cost of mental health services and the 300 wellness program which reimburses employees for a gym membership. The company also kickstarted the Employee Crisis Fund to financially support family and friends of the team who have been affected by COVID to reduce financial and emotional burden. Additionally, company-wide initiative “300 Takes a Break” was established as a fund for employees to take a vacation. With this plan, each employee is reimbursed for travel expenses to encourage a break during a time when there is no real separation between home and work. This year, the company kicked off an unparalleled Tuition Reimbursement Program to reimburse employees for their college tuition loans. 300 also supports employees through its 401k and healthcare plan.

A statement released by LILES reads in part, "Family business is at the core of everything we do at 300. Success starts with the people in the building so it is imperative that we always invest in them mentally and spiritually.

It feels great to be recognized for what we are doing internally at 300, but the honor of one of INC’s Best Workplaces could not be done without the many hands and minds that go into making this one of the best places to work."

