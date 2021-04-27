From Left To Right: Ice-T (Odafin Tutuola), Elvis Duran (Kemp Landry), and actress Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson).

Nationally syndicated radio host ELVIS DURAN will make his debut on NBC's LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT tonight at 9/8 (CT). DURAN will play high-roller KEMP LANDRY who has a predilection for oxycodone, cocaine, and MDMA mixed with fentanyl. He appears as a dead guy in the morgue with lead characters OLIVIA BENSON (MARISKA HARGITAY), ODAFIN TUTUOLA (ICE-T) and DR. MELINDA WARNER (TAMARA TUNIE).

ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW is not only one of the most listened to shows in the US with more than eight million weekly listeners, but he is also a NEW YORK TIMES best-selling author, TV personality, philanthropist, and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

DURAN said, “I have been a huge fan of the show forever. It has always been my dream to be one of the dead guys in the morgue and I can’t believe it actually happened. Big thanks to everyone at Law & Order.”

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT, now in its 22nd season, is the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.

