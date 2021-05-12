Emery

BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION CO. Country KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA midday host GEOFF EMERY will spend his last full-time day on air on FRIDAY, MAY 14th. He will continue to do part-time work for the station, which he joined in 1996.

“GEOFF is one of the signature voices that has ever been on the KUZZ airwaves," said KUZZ PD BRENT MICHAELS. "While I’m excited for him that he has a new opportunity outside of radio, he will be missed by our audience and his colleagues."

EMERY has won two Broadcast Personality ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards as part of the KUZZ morning show with STEVE GRADOWITZ, and was nominated this year for a solo ACM.

KUZZ is looking for a successor the midday shift. Interested applicants can send a resume and aircheck to PD BRENT MICHAELS at Brent@buckowens.com.

