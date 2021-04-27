Aguilera To Perform At Hollywood Bowl This Summer (Photo: Shutterstock.com)



Exactly one month after the HOLLYWOOD BOWL's announcement they would be returning to live shows for the summer (NET NEWS 4/12), The LA PHILHARMONIC ASSOCIATION has released it's upcoming line-up for the summer. More than 50 performances have been scheduled for a season that will start JULY 3rd, and run through SEPTEMBER 28th. Among those scheduled performances are CHRISTINA AGUILERA. H.E.R., CYNTHIA ERIVO, BLACK PANTHER, VIOLA DAVIS and more.

Performances will also include 14 DUDAMEL-conducted shows. Attendance will initially be capped at two-thirds of capacity. The LA PHIL told VARIETY that current COVID protocols call for shows to be sold at two-thirds of capacity for the initial concerts in JULY, with the possibility of selling more if conditions and county color codes change.

An LA PHIL rep said, “67% of the house will be open in JULY with the current protocols that are in place, which is approximately 11,000 tickets. If protocols change, the numbers can change.”

Tickets for most individual shows will go on sale JUNE 1st, with the exception of the opening JULY 4th KOOL & THE GANG fireworks shows, which will go up MAY 18th. No new subscriptions will be offered this year, due to the initial reduction in capacity.

