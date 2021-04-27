-
Lynn McDonnell Talks About The Benefits Of Changing Your Perspective In This Week's 'Inside Project'
Perception is everything, and Certified Hypnotist LYNN MCDONNEL agrees. "You always have the power to choose a new view. In any moment in time, you can revise your eyes. Having a happy, hopeful perspective on life is just as contagious as a negative point of view that spins itself out, to our detriment and the detriment of those around us." MCDONNELL tells us how to master "Perspective" in this week's INSIDE PROJECT.