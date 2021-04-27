Fruge' Explores 'Life After Radio'

Life after radio weighs heavily on the minds of everyone, employed or not, in the business right now due to massive consolidation. "Life After Radio" could mean many different things. It could literally mean "Life After Radio," it could mean "Life In Between Radio," or it could mean, "Preparing For Life After Radio, Just In Case."

"It used to be that when you lost your job in and/or on the radio, you were dead to the world until and unless you found another one," says MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE. "Your social life was non-existent, you lost fans and lost your immediate posse (those who hung out with you just because you worked in the business)." These days with social media, YouTube, Podcasting etc., things are different. FRUGE explores the possibilities of "Life After Radio" in this week's CONSULTANT TIPS.

