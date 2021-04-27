Jim Klobuchar Passes Away

JIM KLOBUCHAR, the longtime TWIN CITIES newspaper columnist, TV and radio host, and father of Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN), died WEDNESDAY (5/12) in BURNSVILLE, MN at 93. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease but a cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

KLOBUCHAR joined the MINNEAPOLIS TRIBUNE from AP in 1961 as MINNESOTA VIKINGS beat reporter, then, after a brief spell at the ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS in 1965, was tapped to write a general interest column for the TRIBUNE's afternoon sibling, the MINNEAPOLIS STAR; he wrote the column for the STAR (later the STAR AND TRIBUNE and now the STAR TRIBUNE) until his 1995 retirement, becoming one of the most prominent media figures in the market. He also hosted radio shows, notably for WLOL-A and KSTP-A, and TV shows at then-independent WTCN-TV (now NBC affiliate KARE-TV) and PBS affiliate KTCA-TV.

KLOBUCHAR also wrote several books, taught at the UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA and UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS, and owned a travel company. In recent years, he wrote for the TWIN CITIES-based online news site MINNPOST. His personal life became public with a DUI in 1993, which led to 28 years of sobriety; his daughter discussed his battles with alcoholism during the hearings on BRETT KAVANAUGH's nomination for the SUPREME COURT.

