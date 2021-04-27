Attribution Partners

iHEARTMEDIA is using CATALINA's retail measurement platform to measure podcast advertising attribution for offline brick-and-mortar retail sales of consumer packaged goods (CPG) . The partnership includes making CATALINA services available within iHEARTMEDIA's SmartAudio platform. The parties conducted pilot tests over the past year.

"Podcast listening continues to skyrocket, with more than 115 million people in the U.S. anticipated to listen to podcasts this year -- and podcast advertising expected to double over the next five years," said CATALINA SVP/Strategic Partnerships and Channel Sales BRIAN DUNPHY. "As the medium continues to rapidly grow, CATALINA's multi-path identity resolution capabilities combined with iHEARTMEDIA's unique multiplatform audiences at scale enable us to match deterministic shopper households across a variety of identity paths helping advertisers measure the effectiveness and success of their podcast campaigns."

DUNPHY added, "As consumer-directed media consumption grows, it is critical for marketers to have a partner to help them effectively measure across channels. Thanks to our new partnership with iHEARTMEDIA, we are excited to be unlocking and adding radio, streaming audio and podcasts to CATALINA's now comprehensive omni-channel platform capabilities that also includes TV, Out of Home, Digital Advertising and In-Store campaigns. We have the capacity to reach shoppers with personalized messages at every step of the consumer journey, measure their impact, and even make adjustments in real time to drive sales."

"We have been impressed with CATALINA's ability to deliver highly-scaled, extensive data and insights for CPG advertisers, enabling them to measure the effectiveness of their brand messaging on in-store sales," said iHEARTMEDIA EVP/National Research DAVID SHIFFMAN. "We continue to focus on cross-platform measurement and attribution capabilities for advertisers and now in partnership with CATALINA we can provide CPG advertisers tools to maximize their podcast campaigns' ROI, with measurement and attribution solutions to more effectively plan and execute their multi-platform audio campaigns."

